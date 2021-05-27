Top foods to take to a BBQ for Memorial Day weekend

HOUSTON (CW39) – If you’re hosting a Memorial Day barbecue this weekend and want to appeal to the masses, this should help. Especially since you shouldn’t go empty-handed.

A poll looked at the top foods people would put on their plate, including main dishes, and sides.

The top main dishes people say they want to see at a Memorial Day BBQ are:

  • Burgers
  • Hot dogs
  • Ribs
  • Sausages or brats
  • Chicken wings
  • Pulled pork
  • Brisket

The top sides people say they want to see at a Memorial Day BBQ are: 

  • Potato salad, corn on the cob.
  • Baked beans
  • Watermelon
  • Chips
  • Coleslaw
  • Mac-and-cheese. 
  • (Even) Salad where one in three people said they’d definitely eat salad if it was on the menu.

You just can’t please some people, however. According to the poll, 3% said they don’t like any barbecue staples, and 2% don’t like any sides either. 

