(CNN) – Toyota and Honda are recalling millions of vehicles over unrelated safety issues.
Toyota is recalling 3.4 million cars, 2.9 million of them in the United States. The issue is potentially defective equipment intended to protect passengers during a crash.
Affected models include some Corolla, Corolla Matrix, Avalon, and Avalon HV lines produced between 2010 and 2019.
Honda is recalling 2.7 million cars, with 2.4 in the U.S. and three hundred thousand in Canada. Honda says some Acuras produced between 1996 and 2003 may have dysfunctional Takata airbag inflators. The inflators might have been produced without the “appropriate seals” needed for deployment.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Pedestrian killed in Floyd County accident
- Toyota and Honda recall millions of vehicles
- Reported fatal shooting in Mingo County
- New cannabis bill to be introduced during 2020 West Virginia Legislative Session
- Columbia Gas investing $3 million in Gallipolis to upgrade gas lines
- Huntington’s Quick Response Team to serve as national mentors
- UPDATE: St. Albans to draft new ordinance to potentially allow pigs as pets
- WV Members of Congress and candidates weigh in on Impeachment
- Multiple shots fired near Charleston home
- Lawrence County, Ohio becomes “2nd amendment sanctuary” county