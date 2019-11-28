Toys”R”Us opens first store since closing last year

PARAMUS, N.J. (WOWK) – Toys”R”Us is opening its first brick and mortar store since declaring bankruptcy and closing them all last year.

Toy”R”Us opened a store in Paramus, New Jersey, but it’s not the massive warehouse-sized toy universe the retailer was once well-known for.

The company says its new store is a small format retail space.

A second location is expected soon in Houston.

