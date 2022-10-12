MENLO PARK, Calif. (KRON) – A tree trimmer in California was killed when he fell into a wood chipper midday Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, according to the Menlo Park Police Department.

Police confirmed they received a call around 12:53 p.m. Tuesday and sent officers to the 900 block of Peggy Lane, where they found a man dead. He’d been trimming a tree and fell into the wood chipper, police stated.

The Menlo Park Fire Protection District assisted on the call. The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office and the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health are investigating at the scene.

The man’s identity is not being released until next of kin have been notified.