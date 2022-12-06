CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you bought a new treestand this year, it may be subject to a recall.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the tree cable can dislodge from the cable assembly, posing a fall hazard.

The recall impacts Viper Level PRO SD Treestands with model numbers SU81140 and SU81141. The CPSC alert says that the model number does not appear on the product itself, but the impacted treestands have a metal frame, a suspended foam-padded seat in a camouflage pattern material and weigh about 26 pounds. The seat platform on the stand measures about 37.5 inches long by 27 inches wide and the foot platform on the stand measures 36 inches long by 25 inches wide. The products were made in China.

Recalled Viper Level PRO SD Treestands. Credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The model number is in the instruction manual and on the product packaging, according to the CPSC, and the recalled products also have a level system that allows for the level of the treestand to be changed while at height.

The recalled products were sold in sporting goods stores nationwide and online at summitstands.com from January 2022 through October 2022 for about $530. More than 2,500 were sold, and at least two reports of the treestand’s cable dislodging have been made, according to the CPSC.

Those who bought the impacted treestands are advised by the CPSC to stop using them immediately and contact Summit Treestands LLC for a full refund.

To contact Summit Treestands, call 844-940-2688 toll-free from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, go online or email support@summittreestands.zendesk.com.