President Trump addresses acquittal impeachment trial

President Donald Trump speaks on proposed changes to the National Environmental Policy Act, at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK) – After the Senate voted to acquit President Donald Trump on both Articles of Impeachment last night in the impeachment trial, the president is sharing his own remarks on his acquittal.

The vote on Article I, Abuse of Power, was 52 “not guilty” and 48 “guilty.” All the Senate Democrats plus Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah and two independent senators voted guilty.

The vote on Article II, Obstruction of Congress, was 53 “not guilty” and 47 “guilty.” All the Senate Democrats and two independent senators voted guilty.

Trump insisted throughout the proceedings that he did nothing wrong, and the president is eager for vindication as he launches his reelection bid.

The president’s legal defense said the articles of impeachment approved last year by the House did not rise to grounds for conviction in the Senate trial.