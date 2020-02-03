Trump impeachment trial wrapping up, closing arguments set to begin

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – Closing arguments are set to begin Monday in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.
The U.S. Senate narrowly voted down a motion to call new witnesses to testify in the president’s trial on Friday, setting the stage for a final vote on impeachment to happen this Wednesday. President Trump will likely be acquitted on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
The trial will start drawing to a close on Monday when House impeachment managers and the president’s legal team take the Senate floor to deliver their closing arguments. Once closing arguments are over, each member of the Senate will get a chance to take the floor for 10 minutes to explain their vote.
The final vote on Wednesday will wrap up a two-week Senate trial that followed a months-long impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives. The Democrat-controlled House voted to impeach the president in December. The Republican-controlled Senate will almost certainly acquit him Wednesday.
The trial – only the third impeachment trial in U.S. history – is ending on an already-busy week that includes the Iowa caucuses on Monday and the president’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.
