Trump outraised by Biden in May, but holds cash-on-hand edge

by: ZEKE MILLER, Associated Press

President Donald Trump listens during a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America’s small businesses, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump was outraised by Joe Biden in May, taking in $74 million for his reelection, but he maintains a sizable advantage in cash on hand over the presumptive Democratic nominee.

The pro-Trump effort, which includes fundraising by the Republican National Committee, on Saturday reported its total days after Biden and Democrats said they had amassed nearly $81 million last month for his White House bid.

Trump reported having $265 million in the bank at the end of May. Biden, for his part, reported having just over $82 million at the same point.

Trump’s campaign announced this week that it raised $14 million last Sunday, which was the president’s birthday.

Biden on Monday brought in $6 million at a single event featuring Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a onetime rival for the nomination. He plans a fundraiser Tuesday with former President Barack Obama.

Trump’s campaign has begun wide-scale general election ads, spending about $24 million on television and digital spots over the past month, but it has come as the president’s standing in both public and private surveys has taken a hit.

