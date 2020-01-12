Trump shows support for Iranian protestors

WASHINGTON D.C. – The Trump Administration is defending the intelligence information that prompted President Trump to order a drone strike killing Iran’s top general, Qassem Soleimani.

“We will tell you that probably it was going to be the embassy in Baghdad,” says Trump. “I can reveal that I believe it would have been four embassies.”

On CBS’s Face the Nation, Margaret Brennan asked Defense Secretary Mark Esper why that specific threat was not mentioned during congressional briefings last week.

“The president didn’t say there was a tangible – he didn’t cite a specific piece of evidence. What he said is he probably, he believed, could have been.”

President Trump expressed support for Iranians protesting after Iran first denied, then admitted, it mistakenly shot down a Ukranian passenger jet.