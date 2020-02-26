Trump addresses nation on Coronavirus fears

WASHINGTON D.C. (CNN) – As the number of Coronavirus cases outside of China continues to rise, the anxiety continues to play out in the global markets.

President Donald Trump spent some of his day in briefings with top aides on how the spread of the virus could impact Americans — and what the nation needs to do to prepare.

The Coronavirus has now spread to every continent but Antarctica.

Brazil’s health minister says a man with the country’s first case arrived, from Italy, home to the largest outbreak outside of Asia, and one that continues to grow.

Here on Capitol Hill, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told house members the US is on alert — and working to prevent a potential spread.

“The immediate risk to the American public remains low, but there is now community transmission in a number of countries, including outside of Asia, which is deeply concerning, Azar said.

After Trump’s comments Tuesday that the Coronavirus is “under control,” in the US Democratic leaders are concerned he isn’t taking the threat seriously.

“I don’t think the president knows what he’s talking about – once again,” said. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D- House Speaker.

The Trump administration expects to allocate at least $2.5 billion dollars in resources to fund the coronavirus response.

Democrats and even some Republicans say it’s not enough.

As more cases are confirmed in more countries outside of China, where the Coronavirus originated, experts say a global pandemic isn’t far off.

“We have countries that are starting to have community spread which is essentially getting us closer and closer to what you would consider the definition of a pandemic,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The president says he will be joined by representatives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at a press conference at the White House, this evening.

