Trump to sign executive order on collection of citizenship information

President Donald Trump speaks at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., on his way returning back to the White House, Sunday, July 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WOWK) – President Trump will sign an executive order that deals with the collection of citizenship information Thursday, but the order will not involve the 2020 census, the president announced on Thursday.

“I’m hereby ordering every department and agency in the federal government to provide the Department of Commerce with all requested records regarding the number of citizens and non-citizens in our country,” Mr. Trump said in remarks Thursday afternoon.

The president lambasted “far-left Democrats” for trying to “the number of illegal aliens in our midst,” baselessly claiming that the number of undocumented immigrants in the country is far higher than reported.

More details on this developing story from CBS New here.