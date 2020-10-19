TSA reaches highest daily, weekly totals of passengers since March

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK) – This past week, the Transportation Security Administration screened its highest weekly and daily totals of passengers in seven months.

According to TSA officials, more than 1 million passengers were screened at airports Sunday, the highest the total has been since March 17. From Monday, Oct. 12 through Sunday Oct. 18, the TSA screened a total of 6.1 million passengers. Officials say this is the highest weekly volume of passengers since the pandemic began.

The TSA says these are still well below pre-pandemic levels of screened passengers per day and week. Officials at Yeager Airport in Charleston say they have consistently seen around 300 passengers a day, an increase from what the airport saw a few months prior.

Officials at Tri-State Airport, however report they did not experience an increase in passengers last week. American Airlines has temporarily suspended service at HTS earlier this year, and officials say they expect to see lower numbers until the company’s return.

The TSA has made multiple checkpoint modifications in response to the pandemic including deploying acrylic barrriers and technologies to reduce or eliminate physical contact between passengers and TSA officers. TSA officials say they are also installing new credential authentication devices and computed tompgraphy scanners to help TSA officers avoid needing to touch IDs or open carry-on bags.

“TSA has been diligent in our efforts to ensure checkpoints are clean, safe and healthy for frontline workers and airline passengers, implementing new protocols and deploying state-of-the-art technologies that improve security and reduce physical contact,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske.

The TSA also created an ongoing “Stay Healthy. Stay Secure.” campaign to prepare passengers for the new procedures they can expect at TSA checkpoints. For more information about the TSA response to COVID-19 and other adjustments made at security screening checkpoints, visit the TSA’s website.