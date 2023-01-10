YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A gun inside a raw chicken and a grenade are among the items that the Transportation Security Administration seized from airports in 2022.

The TSA released its annual list of “Top 10 catches,” detailing some of the more unusual finds over the year:

Soiled money inside crutches at the El Paso International Airport

An inert grenade from the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

Electric cattle prods inside a guitar case at the Washington Dulles International Airport

A gun inside a PlayStation at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Drug hidden in hair scrunchies at the Boise Airport

A knife hidden in a laptop at the Richmond International Airport

A gun in an arm sling at the Greater Rochester International Airport

A gun hidden inside jars of peanut butter

A gun inside a raw chicken at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

Fentanyl inside candy wrappers at the Los Angeles International Airport

This year, the TSA also reported seizing a record number of firearms at security checkpoints, surpassing 6,000 in a year for the first time. More than 88 percent of the guns were loaded, according to a news release from TSA issued Dec. 16.

Passengers who want to transport a firearm must do so in checked baggage and declare the firearms to their airline upon checking in. Airlines might also have additional requirements.