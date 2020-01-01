PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tumbleweeds took over State Route 240 in eastern Washington on New Year’s Eve, trapping cars and causing a lengthy delay.
Trooper C. Thorson of the Washington State Patrol described the phenom as “tumblegeddon” in a tweet. Tumbleweeds piled as high as 20-to 30-feet and trapped several cars. As a result, SR 240 at milepost 10 was closed in both directions.
Trooper Thorson said the delay lasted 10 hours, reopening around 4:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day thanks to the Washington State Department of Transportation’s snowplows, which were used to clear the scene.
Only one car was found to still be trapped in the tumbleweeds by morning, but thankfully the car had no one inside.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Huntington welcomes first baby born in the new year
- ‘Tumblegeddon’ traps cars, closes WA highway for 10 hours
- 18-year-old Berkeley County woman dies in New Year’s Eve crash
- State auditor criticizes Ohio city for alleged funds misuse
- Virginia man arrested in fatal DUI crash in West Virginia
- Three people contract rabies after being bitten by a rabid kitten
- Driver arrested in west Columbus after multi-county chase
- Watch Live: 131st Rose Parade, a New Year’s Day tradition
- Logan County deputies search for man wanted for attempted murder
- Man in hospital following shootout with Kanawha County deputies