Turkey breaks into NY woman’s home, leaving damage in its path

ERIE COUNTY, NY (WIVB) — A wild turkey broke into a New York woman’s house, leaving a path of destruction in its wake.
According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the Erie County woman, who was not named, heard a loud crash on March 23 and discovered a turkey had smashed through an upstairs bedroom window.
She was able to confine the turkey in a bathroom. The turkey flew around the room, crashing into walls and shattering mirrors.
Two DEC officers were able to use a neighbor’s fishing net to capture the turkey. They later freed the bird outside.
The officers also helped the woman clean up the mess left by the turkey.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.