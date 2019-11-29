Turkey-napper? Dog caught on cam with someone’s holiday bird

CONWAY, Ark. (KARK) – A photo is circulating on social media of what appears to be a turkey-napper. Our sister station, KARK, spotted the picture on Facebook Wednesday afternoon with this description.

“Anyone missing their frozen turkey? If so, this Conway dog proudly had it in the Round Mtn. area.”

The dog appeared to be a brown Lab.

One comment read “I hope the owners see this and we get to hear the full story!”

“Well he does look pretty pleased with himself! I sure hope he’s thankful cause he’s in big trouble!” read another.

