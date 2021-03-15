Twitter fixes bug that suspended accounts that mention ‘Memphis’

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Twitter has reportedly fixed a bug discovered Sunday that automatically suspended accounts that mentioned the word Memphis.
Twitter posted Sunday evening that it had fixed the bug and restored the suspended accounts.
Users reported receiving notices Sunday saying their accounts were suspended. Twitter reported it was able to trace the reason to those accounts tweeting the city in Tennessee, home of Elvis Presley and the NBA’s Grizzlies.
