Twitter fixes bug that suspended accounts that mention ‘Memphis’

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Twitter has reportedly fixed a bug discovered Sunday that automatically suspended accounts that mentioned the word Memphis.

Twitter posted Sunday evening that it had fixed the bug and restored the suspended accounts.

A number of accounts that Tweeted the word “Memphis” were temporarily limited due to a bug. It’s been fixed and the accounts have now been restored. We’re sorry this happened. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 14, 2021

Users reported receiving notices Sunday saying their accounts were suspended. Twitter reported it was able to trace the reason to those accounts tweeting the city in Tennessee, home of Elvis Presley and the NBA’s Grizzlies.