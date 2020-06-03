Live Now
See the latest photos and updates from protests across the nation

Two brothers, 6 and 7, die in crash after taking grandparents’ Buick out for ride

US & World

by: Karra Small and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

JACKSON COUNTY, MO (WDAF) — Two young children died after crashing their grandparents’ car in a rural part of Missouri Friday.

The crash happened in Jackson County around 5 p.m. when the child driver lost control of the 2007 Buick LaCrosse and it went off an embankment, crashed into a creek bed and caught fire.

The two children inside the vehicle, ages 6 and 7, died at the scene, according to the crash report.

Investigators have not released the names of the victims, pending family notification.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories