COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men are dead and four people are injured after a shooting in south Columbus overnight Saturday.

According to a police dispatcher, officers were sent to the 1500 block of South High Street in Merion Village just after 5:10 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

A Columbus police spokesperson confirmed to NBC4 on scene that the shooting occurred at an afterhours club called Tha Plug.

At least six people were injured in the shooting with one man, later identified as Antwaun Artis, 21, pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The other five victims were taken to various hospitals with a man dropped off at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in a private vehicle, police said. That man, later identified as Jayden Peacock, 22, was pronounced dead at 6:05 a.m.

According to police, the remaining four victims are all in stable condition with two at OSU Main Hospital and two more at Grant Medical Center. Those victims were identified as a 36-year-old man, a 42-year-old man, a 29-year-old man, and a 27-year-old man.

Columbus police said no suspect has been taken into custody and that South High Street will be closed in that area for a long time as they continue to investigate.

Police did not say what led to the shooting.

“Still investigating, we’re still trying to figure out the scene,” said Columbus police spokesperson Melanie Amato. “Obviously, you know, with a lot of victims involved, there were a lot of witnesses and so forth, so we are just all trying to figure that out at this time.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 (TIPS).

This is a developing story. NBC4 will provide further updates when they are confirmed.