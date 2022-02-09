Two shot at McKinley High School, including student

Watch in the video player above. Watch our live continuing coverage here.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One student and one security guard were shot Wednesday afternoon at McKinley High School, Buffalo Police tell News 4.

The incident happened at approximately 3:45 p.m. The school is located on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo.

The male guard was taken to Erie County Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition. The male student was taken to Oishei Children’s hospital where he’s undergoing surgery, said BPD Deputy Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia. The shooting happened outside the school near the entrance, a Buffalo Police spokesperson said.

Buffalo Schools said they are gathering information and will provide information when it is confirmed.

Motorists are urged to avoid Elmwood Avenue between the Scajaquada Expressway (Route 198) and Amherst Street due to the high volume of emergency vehicles.

Buffalo State College, located nearby on Elmwood Avenue, sent out an alert asking the campus community to shelter in place following the report of an armed person near campus.

“My team and I are closely monitoring a shooting at McKinley High School in Buffalo. @nyspolice are supporting local law enforcement and we have offered assistance to local officials. If you are in the area, please follow guidance from law enforcement and local officials,” Governor Kathy Hochul said.

This is a breaking news story, we are working to learn more information.