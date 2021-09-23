Tyra Banks, Kevin Hart set for Black entrepreneurship event

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyra Banks, Kevin Hart and Shaquille O’Neal are among the celebrities taking part in a live-streamed special intended to boost Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurship.

Daymond John of TV’s “Shark Tank” will host “Black Entrepreneurs Day” from New York City’s Apollo Theater on Oct. 14 (7 p.m. EDT). It will be available through John’s Facebook page and across Facebook channels.

The goal is to “learn about how to persevere in business through insightful conversations and stories that celebrate our successes while confronting our failures,” John, founder of the apparel company FUBU, said in a statement.

Other participants include Michael Strahan, Marcus Samuelsson, Rev Run, Janice Bryant Howroyd and Khalid, who is scheduled to perform.

Black entrepreneurs and small business owners nationwide are eligible to seek a share of the more than $200,000 contributed by the event’s corporate sponsors.

The application window for about eight NAACP-administered grants is open through Sept. 28 at BlackEntrepreneursDay.com, with recipients to be announced during the event.