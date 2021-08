PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, with the epicenter about 125 kilometers (78 miles) west of the capital of Port-au-Prince, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Haiti’s new prime minister, Ariel Henry, said on Twitter that the ″violent quake″ had caused loss of life and damage in various parts of the country. He said he would mobilize all available government resources to help victims and appealed to Haitians to unify as they ″confront this dramatic situation in which we’re living right now.′