U.S. Marine Corps celebrates 244th birthday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The Few, The Proud, The Marines.

November 10th marks the 244th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps. It’s the practice, precision and dedication that makes these men and women in uniform U.S. Marines.

In Washington, D.C., marines held a special observance Friday. The tradition of laying a wreath at the Marine Corps War Memorial dates back to 1956 with each commandant paying their respects to the fallen.

Speaking at the celebration, General David H. Berger said, “On this birthday weekend, we must stop, I think, to reflect on those marines that are no longer with us.”

Drill Master and Marine Gunnery Sgt. Aaron Calderon said, “It’s just in your heart, it’s part of you, it’s your soul. It’s an amazing feeling every single day to be able to put on the same uniform that people from our past have and wear that eagle, globe and anchor on our chest. It’s just a great, great feeling.”

The military branch started way back in 1775 as part of the U.S. Navy, leading up to the American Revolution. The recruiting headquarters was in the tun tavern in Philadelphia that’s considered the birthplace of the Marines.

Retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. David Garne said, “We have the saying, ‘Once a Marine, always a Marine,’ and it’s very true.”

Today, Marine Corps members are proud to say they’re the first in and last out during military conflict.

To the more than 200-thousand Marines around the world Happy Birthday, Devil Dogs.

If you know a Marine, thank them for their service.

