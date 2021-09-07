U.S. reaches 40 million COVID cases

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The U.S. has now reached 40 million positive COVID-19 cases over the course of the pandemic, which is about 12% of the total national population of over 332 million.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, 649,198 people infected with the virus have died; This accounts for 1.6% of the positive cases.

As of Monday in Ohio, about 1.2 million positive cases and 20,947 deaths in the state have been reported since the start of the pandemic. West Virginia officially topped 200,000 cases this morning, Sept. 7 with a total of 3,151 COVID-19 related deaths, and Kentucky currently stands at 592,489 positive cases and 7,845 deaths throughout the pandemic.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 3,053 U.S. counties have a high rate of community transmission for COVID-19. That’s approximately 94.81% of the counties in the country. This includes all 88 Ohio counties, all 55 West Virginia counties and all 120 Kentucky counties.