U.S troops injured Iran missile strike

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) – Nearly a dozen American troops were injured when Iran launched missiles at a pair of Iraqi military bases. President Trump and other leaders had said no one was hurt in the January 8th attack.

The Pentagon has revised its casualty assessment after Iran’s retaliatory missile strike on two bases in Iraq. It was initially reported no U.S. troops were killed or injured even though bases took several direct hits, and it’s what President Trump said the next day.

“No Americans were harmed in last night’s attack by the Iranian regime. We suffered no casualties. All of our soldiers are safe and only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases,” President Trump said the day following the missile strike.

But now, U.S. Central Command says 11 service members suffered concussions in the attacks. They were removed from Iraq for treatment, eight going to Germany, the others to Kuwait. Each is being monitored for signs of traumatic brain injury and other symptoms.

Doctors say concussion symptoms can take days to become apparent. The White House has not commented on the new information.

A U.S. military spokesman said the injured soldiers had been “in the vicinity of the blast.” He added that all of them are expected to return to their posts in Iraq once they’re determined fit for duty.

Some soldiers who were at the base told CBS News they had little warning and had just minutes to take cover before the missiles landed. Most took cover in bunkers that were not designed to withstand the force of a ballistic missile strike.

The missile launch was in response to a U-S drone strike that claimed the life of Iran’s leading general, Qassem Soleimani.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories