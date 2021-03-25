UFO report might miss deadline, senator says

MYSTERY WIRE — One day after talking to a TMZ photographer about UFOs and the highly anticipated Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) report that is supposed to be submitted by U.S. intelligence agencies by June 1st, Sen. Marco Rubio told Fox Business he is “not sure they’re gonna come in on time.”

But the clock remains ticking for the Pentagon’s hush-hush program to investigate UFOs and the other intelligence agencies included in the request.

At the Pentagon, it’s called the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force (UAPTF), and it has been ordered to prepare a detailed overview of the UFO mystery for submission to Congress.

However, as Sen. Rubio mentioned, there are already challenges to meeting this deadline.

The first public mention of the UAPTF came in June 2020 when the Senate Intelligence Committee formally asked the Pentagon for a comprehensive analysis of the UFO mystery.

Over the previous three years, members and staff of key committees had received closed door briefings about startling encounters between the U.S. military and UAPs.

Sen. Rubio has acknowledged to Mystery Wire that lawmakers consider this to be a serious matter.

Late last week, John Ratcliffe, the top intelligence official under former President Donald Trump, explained that the forthcoming report will outline “a lot more sightings than have been made public.”

“Some of those have been declassified,” Ratcliffe said during the interview.

A spokesperson for current DNI Avril Haines told politico.com that “we are aware of the requirement and will respond accordingly.”

Below is the transcript of the UFO discussion between Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo and Sen. Marco Rubio.