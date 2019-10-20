Ugly Sweater Pop-Tarts hit stores for the holiday season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Kellogg’s is getting into the holiday spirit by releasing limited-edition Ugly Sweater Pop-Tarts to give fans of the breakfast treat a bite of Christmas cheer.

The sugar cookie flavored pastries have a variety of designs featuring different animals dressed in their holiday apparel.

The company says the Ugly Sweater Pop-Tarts will be available at Walmart stores for a limited time during the holiday season.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories