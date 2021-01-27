Severe Weather Bar

Ukraine uncovers ring that hacked banks in US, Europe

US & World
Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK
February 07 2021 06:00 pm

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday they have uncovered a group of hackers who stole data from banks in the United States and several European countries causing an estimated $2.5 billion in damage.

The prosecutor-general’s office said the hackers were based in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.

It said in a statement that the hackers stole passwords and payment data from private and state banks in the U.S., the Netherlands, Austria, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Lithuania. It did not name the banks or provide other details, including whether any suspects had been arrested.

Ukrainian authorities cooperated with U.S. police and Europol.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS