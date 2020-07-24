Universal Orlando cancels ‘Halloween Horror Nights’ amid pandemic

TAMPA (WFLA) — Universal Orlando Resort announced Friday it had canceled its annual “Halloween Horror Nights” events for 2020 as coronavirus cases continue to rise in Florida.

“Universal Orlando Resort will be focusing exclusively on operating its theme parks for daytime guests, using the enhanced health and safety procedures already in place,” the company said in a statement.

The official Twitter account for “Halloween Horror Nights” posted the statement Friday morning along with the message “this pain will be temporary. hhn is forever.”

this pain will be temporary. hhn is forever… and will come again. pic.twitter.com/72uyzTWDXE — Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) July 24, 2020

“I know this news is disappointing, especially since this year we would be celebrating HHN’s 30th anniversary. I am disappointed too, but this is the right decision for our Guests and our Team Members,” Universal Orlando President and COO Bill Davis said in a letter to employees.

Universal Hollywood also canceled its annual Halloween event.

“We know this decision will disappoint our fans and guests. We are disappointed too. But we look forward to creating an amazing event in 2021,” the company said in a statement.

Walt Disney World announced last month it was canceling “Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party” due to coronavirus concerns.

