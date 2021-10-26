All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
UPS Q3 earnings beat estimates as revenue grows 9%

ATLANTA (AP) — United Parcel Service Inc. on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $2.33 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $2.65. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.71 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.52 per share.

The package delivery service posted revenue of $23.18 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.61 billion.

