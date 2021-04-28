Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

US Catholic bishops may press Biden to stop taking Communion

US & World

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, attend Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle during Inauguration Day ceremonies in Washington. When U.S. Catholic bishops hold their next national meeting in June 2021, they’ll be deciding whether to send a tougher-than-ever message to President Joe Biden and other Catholic politicians: Don’t partake of Communion if you persist in public advocacy of abortion rights. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP)—When U.S. Catholic bishops hold their next national meeting in June, they’ll be deciding whether to send a tougher-than-ever message to President Joe Biden and other Catholic politicians.

The gist of that possible message: Don’t receive Communion if you persist in public advocacy of abortion rights. At issue is a document that will be prepared by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Doctrine.

The aim is to clarify the church’s stance on an issue that has repeatedly vexed the bishops. It’s taken on new urgency now, in the eyes of many bishops, because Biden is the first Catholic to hold the presidency while openly supporting abortion rights.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS