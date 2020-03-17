US cigarette packs, ads to include new graphic warnings

SILVER SPRING, MD (CNN) – The US Food and Drug Administration has ruled tobacco companies will be required to place new graphic health warnings on cigarette packages and in advertisements.

The top 50% of the front and back panels of the packages will have warnings similar to this image.

This proposed warning features color images and describes various health risks associated with smoking like cancer and reduced blood flow.

Various health groups such as the American Cancer Society say the new warnings are a long-overdue step forward.

R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, one of the companies impacted– says it supports the goal of universal public awareness of the dangers of smoking.

However, the company said the policy is an unconstitutional violation of free speech.

The new requirements will take effect on June 18, 2021.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories