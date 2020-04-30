US DHHR increases telephone-based health services reimbursements

Charleston, WV (WOWK) – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) applauded the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for their decision to increase reimbursement payments for telephone-based health services to equal other audio-visual and in-person visitation reimbursements.

“I am very pleased that HHS and CMS have made the decision to increase telephone-based telehealth services reimbursements. In West Virginia and rural areas across America, many people do not have access to reliable broadband, which is necessary to use video telehealth services during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, they must turn to telephone-based telehealth services, which until today were not reimbursed at the same level,” Manchin says.

Manchin says he and 37 other bipartisan senators advocated for this policy change.

“This change will increase access to health services for West Virginians and ensures that our healthcare professionals are reimbursed fairly for their hard work taking care of their fellow West Virginians throughout this terrible pandemic,” says Manchin.

