Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Top Stories
Guardian of Monarch butterfly grounds eulogized in Mexico
Top Stories
Rapper Mase calls out Diddy over publishing rights
Top Stories
Groups give notice they will sue to protect beluga whales
US: Flights from China to go to 7 airports starting Sunday
Senator Manchin announces $131 million to rebuild 3 schools damaged by 2016 floods
Regulators revisit environmental review for Line 3 pipeline
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Groundhog Day 2020: Fun folklore
Top Stories
Beautiful sunrise across the tri-state!
Top Stories
Rain and snow to return just in time for the weekend
Snow removal businesses welcome winter storm
Dramatic video of a truck crashing off road near trooper, because of snow storms
Winter storm brings heavy snow, ice to Midwest, Northeast
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
A year after Porzingis deal, things remain bleak for Knicks
Top Stories
NBA All-Stars to wear Kobe’s No. 24 and Gianna’s No. 2
Top Stories
Dee Ford looks to stop Chiefs year after blunder harmed them
Chiefs fan goes from POW to special Super Bowl guest
Climate change poses threat to future Super Bowls in Miami
49ers’ flexibility will prove vital in Super Bowl vs. Chiefs
Community
Home for the Holidays
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
WOWK 13 Grammy Sweepstakes
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Senate expected to vote on witnesses in Trump trial after 2 days of questioning
US: Flights from China to go to 7 airports starting Sunday
US & World
Posted:
Jan 31, 2020 / 04:15 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 31, 2020 / 04:15 PM EST
WASHINGTON (AP) — US: Flights from China to go to 7 airports starting Sunday.
Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Michigan police search for inmate improperly released in Scioto County, Ohio
St. Albans police shares warning of new mail scam
Meet Puppy Bowl XVI’s 5 sweet pups with special needs
Chicago woman infects husband with coronavirus, first human-to-human spread in US
Former teacher’s aide in video hitting special needs student
Local Events