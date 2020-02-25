Live Now
US home prices rise 2.9% in December on low rates, inventory

by: PAUL WISEMAN, Associated Press

This Feb. 18, 2020, photo shows a real estate sign is shown in front of a home for sale in San Francisco. On Tuesday, Feb. 25, the Standard & Poor’s/Case-Shiller 20-city home price index for December is released. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home prices rose at a faster pace in December as mortgage rates remained low and a falling supply of available properties set off bidding wars between buyers.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index climbed 2.9% in December from a year earlier after posting a 2.5% gain in November.

Prices rose in all 20 cities, led by increases of 6.5% in Phoenix, 5.3% in Charlotte, North Carolina and 5.2% in Tampa, Florida. Prices rose just 1% in Chicago and New York.

Just 1.42 million homes were on the market at the end of January, down nearly 11% from a year earlier. The limited supply pushes prices higher. The rate for a benchmark 30-year,benchmark mortgage loan was 3.49% last week, down from 4.35% a year earlier.

Prices in the 20 cities are up 63% from the low they reached in March 2012 in the wake of the financial crisis and 6% above their July 2006 pre-crisis peak.

