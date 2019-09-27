US investigation of vaping-related illnesses focuses on THC

FILE – In this Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 file photo, a man exhales a puff of smoke from a vape pipe at a shop in Richmond, Va. During a Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 congressional subcommittee hearing, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official said she believes “hundreds more” cases have been reported to health authorities since the previous week. The CDC then put the tally at 530 confirmed and probable cases of the serious lung illnesses. Nine deaths have been reported. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

NEW YORK (AP) – Health officials say their investigation into a recent outbreak of severe vaping-related illnesses is increasingly focused on products that contain THC. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday most people who got sick vaped THC, the ingredient that produces a high in marijuana.

A new study published by the CDC found two-thirds who got sick in Illinois and Wisconsin said they vaped prefilled THC cartridges from one brand. The investigation is ongoing. No single device, ingredient or additive has been identified.

The ailment has sickened at least 805 people, from 46 states and one U.S. territory. Thirteen deaths have been reported, from 10 states.

