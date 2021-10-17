US park: Rocks tossed down cliffs can kill hikers, climbers

FILE – This Aug. 18, 2021, file photo shows a remote canyon area northeast of the town of Mariposa, Calif., that is reported to be the area where a family and their dog were found dead. Federal officials closed a portion of trails at a national park in Northern California where a family and their dog were found dead last month, citing unspecified safety concerns. John Gerrish, his wife, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter, Miju, and their dog were all found dead on Aug. 17, 2021, on a hiking trail near the national forest’s Hite’s Cove. (Craig Kohlruss/The Fresno Bee via AP, File)

GLEN JEAN, WV (AP) — A national park in West Virginia is telling visitors they need to stop throwing rocks down cliffs, saying it could kill climbers and hikers below.

A Facebook post by the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve says a rock climber recently reported to park rangers that multiple people were throwing big rocks from the cliffs at Diamond Point on the Endless Wall trail to climbing areas more than 100 feet below.

The park says the climber saw at least one rock fall a couple of feet from someone who was climbing, saying it could have been a fatal accident.