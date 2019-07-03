US services companies grow more slowly in June

In this June 19, 2019, photo a worker balances on a steep roof as he lays down shingles on a roof on a new house in a Brandon, Miss., neighborhood. On Wednesday, July 3, the Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, issues its index of non-manufacturing activity for June. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. services companies grew at a slower pace in June as the pace of hiring, orders and production decelerated.

The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, says its non-manufacturing index fell to 55.1 from 56.9 in May. Anything above 50 signals growth, though, and the services sector is enjoying a 113-month winning streak.

Sixteen services industries reported growth last month, led by real estate.

Services dominate the American economy, accounting for 84% of private-sector jobs.

Some respondents to the ISM survey expressed concern about heightened trade tensions — though the overall results remained healthy. President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese imports as the two countries seek to settle their differences over Beijing’s aggressive trade policies.