USDA research improving butterfly habitats

WASHINGTON (WLNS) – June is national pollinator month and the United States Department of Agriculture is researching ways to improve butterfly habitats.

Many butterfly species are nearing threatened or endangered levels because plants for adults as well as host plants for caterpillars are less available, according to the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service.

One of the most iconic insects in North America, the Monarch butterfly population has dramatically decreased since the 1980s due to the decline in milkweed plants – the only plant the adult will lay eggs on and the only food source for developing larvae.

The USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service has multiple programs to study conservation efforts that benefit pollinators including butterflies and honeybees.

Plant Materials Centers are actively supporting the creation and management of pollinator habitats as well as useful tools that help with butterfly conservation.

Beyond studies, research, and habitat management, enjoy the butterflies and the blooming flowers in your community throughout national pollinator month.

