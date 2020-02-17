Using pet photography to give back to Australia

SOUTH BEND, IN (WSBT) – We’ve heard of some creative ways to raise money to help Australia recover from the bushfires, but there’s a new one in Niles.

Shayne Culp is a photographer who wanted to give back to Australia — and pet portraits gave her that opportunity.

Half the cost of the portraits will head to the Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors Foundation. Culp hopes that every dollar raised makes a difference.

“It makes me sad as a mom because, to know that there’s a possibility that my sons could never see koalas?” said Culp. “That’s really sad to me so I wanted to make sure to give back any way that I could… and I can with my business.”

Culp raised a couple hundred dollars on Sunday but hopes to raise even more soon. She’ll be doing at-home pet portraits all of March.

