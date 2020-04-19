Ventilator from old car parts? Afghan girls pursue prototype

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The members of Afghanistan’s prize-winning girls’ robotics team are trying to build a simple ventilator from used car parts.
They say they are on a life-saving mission, hoping to help their war-stricken country battle the new coronavirus.
Their pursuit of a low-cost breathing machine is particularly remarkable in conservative Afghanistan where under Taliban rule a generation ago, girls weren’t allowed to go to school.
Afghanistan faces the pandemic nearly empty-handed with the virus threatening to overwhelm its beleaguered health care system. The country has only 400 ventilators for a population of more than 36.6 million.
