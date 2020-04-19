Ventilator from old car parts? Afghan girls pursue prototype

In this Wednesday, April 8, 2020, photo, a group of young girls are developing two types of inexpensive ventilator devices using Toyota car spare parts to help hospitals care for patients infected with the coronavirus in Herat province west of Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Hamed Safarazi)

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The members of Afghanistan’s prize-winning girls’ robotics team are trying to build a simple ventilator from used car parts.

They say they are on a life-saving mission, hoping to help their war-stricken country battle the new coronavirus.

Their pursuit of a low-cost breathing machine is particularly remarkable in conservative Afghanistan where under Taliban rule a generation ago, girls weren’t allowed to go to school.

Afghanistan faces the pandemic nearly empty-handed with the virus threatening to overwhelm its beleaguered health care system. The country has only 400 ventilators for a population of more than 36.6 million.

