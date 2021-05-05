VP Kamala Harris visits Providence bookstore after landing in RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ tour of Rhode Island is underway.

Harris disembarked at T.F. Green Airport shortly after 11 a.m. and was met by U.S. Commerce Secretary and former Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, current Gov. Dan McKee and all four members of the state’s congressional delegation.

Stay with 12 News for coverage of Harris’ visit throughout the day on WPRI 12 and WPRI.com.

After the motorcade left the airport, Harris, Raimondo and McKee made an unscheduled stop at Books on the Square in Providence.

Good to be here, Rhode Island! pic.twitter.com/I5Ee5fJj9Y — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 5, 2021

The following events are scheduled for Wednesday afternoon:

At 1 p.m. , Harris will participate in an event featuring small businesses focused on social impact.

, Harris will participate in an event featuring small businesses focused on social impact. At 2:05 p.m. , The vice president will participate in a women-led small business roundtable along with Raimondo.

, The vice president will participate in a women-led small business roundtable along with Raimondo. At 4:55 p.m., Harris will depart Rhode Island for Washington, D.C.

Harris and Raimondo are expected to promote President Joe Biden’s American Jobs and American Families plans.

On Thursday, Raimondo toured the General Dynamics Electric Boat facility in Groton, Conn., along with U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh. She said job training and apprenticeships will be critical in restoring the country’s economy, noting how Biden’s jobs package includes a $48 billion investment in workforce development.

This isn’t the first time a vice president has made a stop in Rhode Island, whether they were still on the campaign trail or had already taken office.

Then-Vice President Joe Biden visited the Ocean State in spring 2016 to support Raimondo’s Rhode Works Bill, stopping to examine the East Shore Expressway up close.

Other past vice presidents who made visits to Rhode Island include Mike Pence, Al Gore, Dick Cheney, Dan Quayle, George Bush, and Walter Mondale.