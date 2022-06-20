UPDATE 06/20/2022 — According to officials with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia, the second victim of a drowning on West Point Lake on June 11, 2022, has died.

Sgt. Stewart Smith said Stephanie Walker, age 49, passed away at Well Star West Georgia Medical Center on Friday, June 17, 2022.

Walker had been in the ICU since the tragic incident and never recovered, according to Smith.

Smith also corrected Walker’s age to 49. Initially, officials reported Walker was 40 years old.

On June 11, 2022, Walker’s granddaughter, Makayla “Kayla” Prather, 13, was pronounced dead at the scene after her body was recovered following an hours-long search of the lake.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — According to Sgt. Stewart Smith, the Public Information Officer for the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, the 40-year-old is Stephanie Walker, and she is still in critical condition at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center. Her granddaughter, Makayla “Kayla” Prather, 13, was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday.

“It’s a huge tragic situation,” Sgt. Smith said. “Unfortunately in West Point Lake we do have drownings here obviously and it is a huge tragedy. Unfortunately, there was not a witness that saw it.”

He said deputies from TCSO, along with the Troup County Fire Department and Troup County AMR were all dispatched to the lake on Saturday at 2 p.m. Walker’s partner reported the incident. She was recovered first and transported to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center.

The Department of Natural Resources then also began to assist in the search for Prather and efforts proved unsuccessful. TCSO contacted the Columbus Fire Department and dive team. They responded, and Prather was located at approximately 7 p.m.

Sgt. Smith said Walker and Prather were new to the area and had recently relocated to LaGrange from a surrounding area. It is believed the grandmother and granddaughter duo were fishing on the lake and were overcome by the water.

Walker’s partner said he had left for a brief period when the incident occurred.

Sgt. Smith said authorities believe one of the victims entered the water and was overcome by the depth of the lake and the other victim attempted to assist; then became overwhelmed as well.

No foul play is suspected and there is no ongoing investigation at this time.