Breaking News
Missing Austin mom found dead, infant daughter alive outside Houston-area home, friend arrested

Violent offender mistakenly released from detention center in Virginia

US & World

by: Fareeha Rehman

Posted: / Updated:

Jacques Lamar Walker allegedly escaped without force on Dec. 20, 2019 from the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A man who is considered dangerous was accidentally released from the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center in Manassas on Friday afternoon.

Prince William County Police say Jacques Lamar Walker, 27, is a violent offender who was awaiting sentencing on prior convictions when he was released in error by staff of the adult detention center. He is wanted for escape without force, according to police.

Walker, pictured above, is described by police as a black man, 5’11”, 180 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Walker’s location is asked to contact PWC police at (703) 792-6500 or reach out to your local police.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events