Virgil Abloh, artistic director for Louis Vuitton, dies after battling cancer

FILE – Designer Virgil Abloh walks backstage prior to his Off-White ready to wear Fall-Winter 2019-2020 collection, that was presented in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. Abloh, a leading fashion executive hailed as the Karl Lagerfeld of his generation, has died after a private battle with cancer. He was 41. Abloh’s death was announced Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 by LVMH Louis Vuitton and the Off White label, the brand he founded. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File )

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Designer and Off-White founder Virgil Abloh died Sunday after a private battle with cancer, according to a tweet by luxury brand LVMH. He was 41 years old.

“LVMH, Louis Vuitton, and Off White are devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh on Sunday, November 28th, of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years.”

Abloh was the first African American to head a major European Fashion house when Louis Vuitton named him its men’s wear designer in 2018.

“We are all shocked after this terrible news, Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom,” tweet read.

LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh, on Sunday, November 28th, of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years. pic.twitter.com/CytwZLvSFu — LVMH (@LVMH) November 28, 2021

A statement from Abloh’s family on the designer’s Instagram account said for over two years, Abloh valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma.

“He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture.”

Abloh is survived by his wife Shannon Abloh and his children, Lowe and Grey.

It was deeply felt all over the fashion world.

We would like to extend our most heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of Virgil Abloh, an immense inspiration to us all both as a designer and as a person. He will be deeply missed though his vision will live on through the trails that he blazed throughout his career. pic.twitter.com/T8gXyNkJzH — gucci (@gucci) November 28, 2021