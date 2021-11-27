Virginia confirms 1st death from rare COVID-linked condition

The CDC made the announcement shortly after the World Health Organization (WHO) classified the omicron variant, or B.1.1.529, as a Variant of Concern. (Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia health officials announced Friday that they’ve confirmed the state’s first death from a rare inflammatory condition in children linked with the coronavirus.

The child was between 10 and 19 years old and lived in the Prince William Health District, the Virginia Department of Health said in a news release. To protect privacy and out of respect for the family, officials said they wouldn’t disclose further patient information.

Virginia has reported 111 cases of the condition to date.

The condition can cause problems with a child's heart, lungs, kidneys and other organs. Most children with the condition have ongoing fever and symptoms such as stomach pain, diarrhea, vomiting, skin rash, bloodshot eyes, and dizziness or lightheadedness. A child showing severe warning signs such as trouble breathing, chest pain or pressure or confusion, should be taken to a hospital, officials said.

“We are devastated by this sad news, and our hearts go out to the family and friends of this child,” Virginia Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver said. Since this is a time of year when families travel and gather for the holidays, Oliver urged everyone to take steps to protect themselves and their families, including getting vaccinated, practicing social distancing and wearing face coverings.