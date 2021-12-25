Virginia fraternity gives back to community this Christmas

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — A local fraternity is giving back to their community during the holidays.

The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated Chi Alpha Chapter bought toys and bicycles from the Bluefield, Virginia Walmart to hand out to children in the area. This is one of the multiple community service projects the fraternity completed throughout the year.

It was funded through donations from the community and within their Brotherhood.

“It gives a focal point on the children and know that we’re supporting Christmas and a lot of families don’t have access to monies to buy bikes so we just want to step in and do we gotta do,” Organizer Donald Hunt said.