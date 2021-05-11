Countdown to Tax Day
Virginia governor declares state of emergency amidst potential fuel shortage

US & World

In Maryland, the average price of gasoline has risen four cents in the last week.

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Virginia Governor Northam has declared a state of emergency in order to help the state prepare for potential fuel supply shortages as a result of the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack.

Northam stated, “This emergency declaration will help the Commonwealth prepare for any potential supply shortages and ensure Virginia motorists have access to fuel as we respond to this evolving situation.” 

