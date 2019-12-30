Voluntary nationwide baby Ibuprofen recall

MONMOUTH, N.J. (WVNS) — Tris Pharma Inc. in Monmouth N.J. issued a voluntarily recall on oral baby Ibuprofen Oral Suspension Drops, USP, 50 mg per 1.25 mL. According to the FDA article some of the batches have higher levels of Ibuprofen concentration.

The article further states, that infants already susceptible to the adverse effects of Ibuprofen may be slightly higher at risk if they receive medication from an impacted bottle. There is also a probability that infants who are more susceptible to a higher level of the drug, may be more vulnerable to permanent injury to the renal.

Altogether the Tris Pharma has recalled six lots and found that these six lots may contain Ibuprofen as high as 10 percent above the specified limit. The voluntarily recall includes:

Lot NO. 4718, NDC 59779-925-23, CVS Health brand, found at CVS Pharmacy

Lot NO. 00717005A, NDC. 49035-125-24, Equate brand, found at Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

Lot NO. 00717006A, NDC. 59779-925-24, CVS Health brand, found at CVS Pharmacy

Lot No. 00717009A, NDC. 49035-125-23, Equate brand, found at Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

Lot No. 00717015A, NDC. 49035-125-23, Equate brand, found at Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

Lot No. 00717024A, NDC. 49035-125-23, Equate brand, found at Wal-Mart Stores Inc., NDC. 59779-925-23, CVS Health, found at CVS Pharmacy, NDC. 55319-250-23, Family Wellness, found at Family Dollar Services, Inc.

The article further states that customers with questions regarding this recall may contact Tris Customer Service by 732-940-0358 (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. ET- 5 p.m. PT) or by email at micc_tris@viliarebp.com. Customers with further concerns should contact their physician or healthcare provider if experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

