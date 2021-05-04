Walk-up COVID-19 vaccines now available at all Walmart, Sam’s Club pharmacies

BENTONVILLE, AR (WBOY) – Walmart and Sam’s Club say COVID-19 immunizations are now available to customers and associates in all of their more than 5,100 pharmacy locations across the country in 49 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., including 43 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in West Virginia.

Officials say walk-up and scheduled appointments are both available for the vaccine to allow for a convenient location for customers and members to get the vaccine. The company says those who schedule an appointment can also complete pre-vaccination paperwork before their appointment.

Those who want to schedule an appointment can go online to the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites. Walmart’s pharmacies are open seven days a week, and Sam’s Club pharmacies are open Monday through Saturday. Both are administering the approved Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The company says people do not have to be Sam’s Club members to get the vaccine at those locations.

“Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it’s even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Health & Wellness. “Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19.”

The company has also launched a nationwide campaign called, “Get Out The Vaccine (GOTV)” in an effort to encourage more people to get vaccinated. The campaign is an extension of the retailer’s role in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program as well as the existing vaccination program. It also provides educational materials in the company’s locations regarding the effectiveness and safety of COVID-19 vaccine.

While not mandating associates get vaccinated, Walmart and Sam’s Club continue to strongly encourage employees to do so. To help associates with the vaccination process, the company is offering appointments to associates in-store, providing two hours of paid time to get vaccinated, and allowing employees to get the vaccine while on shift at their location. The company says they have added three days of paid leave for associates experiencing vaccine side effects to their COVID-19 emergency leave policy.